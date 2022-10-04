Daisy Lowe is pregnant.

The 33-year-old model and her real estate developer fiance Jordan Saul, 24, are expecting their first child together, and the engaged couple are "bursting at the seams with happiness".

Daisy wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan I are having a baby

"We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness."

Daisy - who is the daughter of Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, 56, and fashion designer Pearl Lowe, 52 - admitted she has been suffering some morning sickness during her pregnancy, and she is both nervous and excited about what is to come.

She added: "I’m oscillating wildly between excitement and nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure!

Big love to all of you (sic)"

Just last month, Daisy revealed she had got engaged to Jordan.

The star - who has previously dated the likes of Mark Ronson and Frankie Wade - has been in a relationship with Jordan since 2020, and the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant admitted in September that she "cannot wait" to spend the rest of her life with him after he popped the question.

Alongside a picture of the pair kissing, she wrote on Instagram: "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM,. I said f*** yes… i am officially your fiancée and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be. (sic)"

The proposal came just months after Daisy marked their two-year anniversary.

At the time, she wrote: "2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement. Two years in it feels like twenty… Thank you for being my favourite adventure every day. (sic)"