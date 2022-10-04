Whoopi Goldberg will read Sister Act 3 script this month

Whoopi Goldberg will be reading the 'Sister Act 3' script very soon.

The 66-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Delores - who became Sister Mary Clarence when she entered witness protection in the original 1992 classic - in the upcoming sequel written by Tyler Perry, and things are moving along at a steady pace.

Speaking to Collider, she revealed she is "waiting for a script at the end of the month".

Although she didn't offer any more details, all signs point to a script being finished over the next few weeks.

Her comments come after she recently claimed Disney was "lukewarm for the longest time" about making 'Sister Act' a trilogy, with the studio apparently claiming "nobody wanted to see it" before Perry came on board.

She explained: "They were sort of lukewarm for the longest time [about making the movie], they said nobody wanted to see it and then Tyler went in and said, ‘I want to see it.’ Next thing I knew, we were on. That’s the power of TP.”

She made the comments while Perry was a guest on 'The View' last month, and he gave his own promising update on the movie.

He added: "I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to.

“So we’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start. We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going.”

Meanwhile, Whoopi is keen to work with Jenifer Lewis - who played Michelle in the original movie - again on the follow-up.

She previously said: "You know we’re still going to do that movie. And I’d do everything I can to work with her because she’s fun."

