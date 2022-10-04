Selma Blair performed blindfolded on 'Dancing with the Stars' on Monday night (03.10.22).

The 50-year-old actress - who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 - performed with Sasha Farber while wearing a blindfold, after previously suffering sensory overload due to the studio lights and the audience.

Selma explained: "It was helping me to block out some of the noise.

"I do get real sensory overload and shut my eyes a lot so this was a gift, but also can be quite disorientating but really thrilling. I loved it, and I love Sasha."

The actress and Sasha performed an impressive rumba to Sheena Easton’s 'For Your Eyes Only'.

Sasha subsequently explained how the blindfold helped his dance partner during their routine.

The 38-year-old dancer - who has previously been partnered with the likes of Simone Biles and pop star Ally Brooke - said: "The whole point for the blindfold was, when I see Selma, there’s a disconnect from the brain to the body, she tends to close her eyes. When she’s learning a step, and she can’t control her body, she closes her eyes.

"So I wanted to make her feel as comfortable as I possible can on the dance floor. We gave it a whirl. It worked. It was a gamble and I’m so proud of her."

Elsewhere, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas performed a sensual rumba during the James Bond-themed week that earned them a score of 33 out of 40.

On the other hand, Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke found themselves in the bottom two alongside Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel.

But ultimately, it was Sam and Cheryl who were saved from an early exit, meaning that Cheryl and Louis have been eliminated from the show.