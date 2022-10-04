Kanye West sees himself as a George Lucas-like figure in the fashion industry.

The 45-year-old rap star - who has legally changed his name to Ye - believes he's more like the 'Star Wars' creator than a true fashion designer.

He explained: "You know, specifically in this fashion context, I see myself more as a George Lucas than a fashion designer.

"I work with true, true, true fashion designers. Like Shayne [Oliver], like Demna, like Riccardo Tisci … My main job is to be a producer, in a Quincy Jones sense. Who takes a symphony of ideas and then plays a song."

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has enjoyed significant success in the fashion world with his YZY brand.

And Kanye has now revealed the aspiration behind his latest collection.

He told Vogue Business: "There’s just people. From the same planet. And sometimes, in high school, it feels like we don’t fit in. And in a situation like this, we have the opportunity to come together to express who we are."

Meanwhile, Kanye previously admitted that his expensive taste in fashion can be traced back to his childhood.

The rap star - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - said: "I just liked picking out my own outfit for kindergarten.

"Now my daughter definitely picks out her own outfits and she will lay it down and look at it and say, ‘This is not great.’ And then she tries to tell me what to wear and what she likes out of the closet, like just my mom being in a fur store and me picking one and saying, ‘I like this one mom,’ and her looking at the price and it being the most expensive one. So, I think that’s where I got the expensive taste from."