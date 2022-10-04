Example has split from his model wife Erin McNaught after 11 years of marriage.

The 40-year-old musician – real name Elliot Gleave – made the announcement in a joint statement with Erin, 40, on Tuesday morning (04.10.22), saying their relationship had come to a “natural end” after sharing “just a few too many adventures”.

They also said in a lengthy comment on Instagram – alongside a picture of them taken on Tuesday – they have been focused on “co-parenting” their two sons, Evander, seven, and Ennio, five, and pleaded with everyone to respect their privacy.

The former couple, who have been based in Erin’s homeland of Australia after English Example obtained residency there in 2019, said about their split, which came at the start of the summer: “Although we don’t feel this is anybody’s business but our own, it is inevitable that sometime soon the media could start speculating over our personal life.

“At the start of the UK summer we decided to separate. We have had an amazing 11 years together, but just a few too many adventures.

“Obviously we spent a lot of time behind the scenes trying to figure things out, but we came to the realisation that perhaps our time as a couple had just come to a natural end.

“So we have decided to go our separate ways whilst there is still an abundance of love and respect for one another.”

They went on: “We have been Co-parenting happily and effectively now for almost half a year and our boys are surrounded with love. Due to Elliot’s busy summer schedule over 14 weeks in Europe, Erin and the boys flew to London for 4 weeks so Elliot wouldn’t have to go months without seeing Evander and Ennio. We had an amazing family holiday, and look forward to more in the future. We have had incredible support from our closest friends and family, who are proud of how are handling this separation.”

The pair said they had turned off comments on the post “to protect ourselves, our children and closest friends and family”.

They added: “Please do not feel the need to text or DM us whoever you are. We would appreciate the space right now and don’t want to be distracted by conversations over texts, social media or FaceTime when we need to devote so much time our own well-being and most importantly, that of our children.

“If you see us out and about together it’s still the same old Elliot and Erin. Though we spend a lot of our time apart we still enjoy time together climbing, jogging, cinema, chasing kids around the park or getting coffee.

“Expect to see us out and about together with our children often. This is as amicable as it gets. Nobody is blaming anyone in all this. We are very happy that this is the right decision and hope that others can respect this too.

Everything is as it should be. Love, EandE.”

The pair signed off with a heart and praying hands emoji and a note saying the image of them together “was taken today”.

The couple were engaged in 2012 before marrying a year later.

Example has thanked Erin for “saving his life” when he was partying so hard he could have died.

He said in 2020: “Erin saved me from an early death. I was partying too much back in the day.”

Example added about his party lifestyle before settling down: “You’re burning the candle at both ends, doing 120 festivals a year, 100 flights a year and you’re partying four or five nights a week.

“I was lying to my ex and cheating on her. I wasn’t close to my mum or dad or my sister anymore, so Erin coming into my life helped me mend all those things.”