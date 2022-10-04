Paris Hilton has been told by leading pet psychics that her missing dog Diamond Baby is still "alive" and "someone has her".

The 41-year-old heiress offered a $10,000 reward for the return of her six-year-old chihuahua Diamond Baby after the pooch went missing from her Hollywood Hills home on 14 September.

And three weeks after she went missing, Paris has admitted she is "dying without" her beloved pooch, but is hopeful she will be returned.

Asked how she is feeling, she told TMZ: "So heartbroken and devasted."

Quizzed on her interactions with the psychics, she said: "They all say that she's alive and that someone has her and she is safe. So I am just trying to raise as much awareness if someone has seen her walking on the streets - anything - I've been dying without my dog. It's been almost three weeks."

The DJ was contemplating increasing the reward to a "crazy amount", but was told she risked making herself an easy target for dog-knappers.

She told the outlet: "I was going to raise it to a crazy number and they said don't do that it's too dangerous, it's just going to make you a target, people will try and kidnap your dogs or break into your house.

"I'm just trying to do whatever I can. But I believe she is still alive."

The former 'Simple Life' star - who is married to Carter Reum - called in various experts to track down her canine companion.

She told her 20.5 million Instagram followers: "We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling - My heart is broken.

"I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.

"I’ve been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

The 'This Is Paris' star appealed for anyone with information that may help reunite her with her dog to get in touch.

She concluded: "If you have ANY tips about Diamond Baby’s whereabouts or feel like you have seen her - Please reach out to the email address: finddiamondbaby@gmail.com

There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby. #LostDog #FindDiamondBaby (sic)"