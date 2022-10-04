Lorde says she was forced to delete an Instagram post as it broke New Zealand election rules.

The 25-year-old – born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor – renowned as the country’s biggest pop singer, withdrew a message to her 9.5 million Instagram followers, which she had used to back Labour councillor candidate Efeso Collins in the Auckland mayoral race.

She had said: “I’m proud to be voting Efeso Collins for Mayor of Auckland. Local government turnout is low as always – get out there – your community needs you.”

But she apparently broke the Local Electoral Act’s rules on interfering with or influencing voters by including a picture of a ballot paper with the number one next to Efeso’s name.

Auckland-born ‘Green Light’ singer Lorde, who is still thought to be dating her music executive boyfriend Justin Warren, 42, replaced it with a video on her Instagram stories on Tuesday (04.10.22), in which she said: “Okay so the Electoral Commission told me off because you’re not allowed to post anything about who you're gonna vote for or show voting papers.

“Post still applies. Get out there.”

She added the caption “vote vote vote vote vote” to her Instagram story.

Despite Lorde withdrawing the post, Mail Online reported on Tuesday a spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission denied the organisation had contacted the singer, saying the election was overseen by the council and adding Lorde may have had a “case of mistaken identity”.

Those convicted of breaking the Local Electoral Act rules can be fined up to NZD5,000 (£2,500.)

Along with Lorde, ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ actress star Lucy Lawless, 54, have backed councillor Efeso in the mayoral race.

His main rival is Wayne Brown, 76, who has called a reporter for the New Zealand Herald a “p****” and last month branded Indian and Chinese migrants as “great people” as they were “simple” and “transactional”.