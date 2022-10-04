Robbie Williams says all today’s musicians look and sound the same.

The ex-Take That singer, 48, said today’s charts are nothing like the “madness” and diversity of the range from the late-1980s.

He told the Daily Mail on Tuesday: (04.10.22): “If you take Top Of The Pops from 1988, any week, the varying of colours, the eccentricities, the madness and the craziness is extraordinary.

“If you put on a chart show in 2022, every week, every artist sounds like every artist and they look like every artist.”

But Robbie, who is celebrating the launch of his greatest hits album, insisted: “It’s not their fault, I’m not having a go at them.”

It comes as the ‘Angels’ singer’s wife Ayda Field, 43, said her “heart sank” when Robbie barred her from discussing wedding plans after he proposed – and she considered handing back his ring.

She said it took him six months to discuss proposals for their big day.

Actress Ayda, who has children Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau with Robbie,

told the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast on Tuesday (04.10.22): “We were together three years before he proposed and I think in his head that's how long it took him to even come round to that concept. There were three break-ups before that. But he got there.

“We got engaged and I wasn't allowed to mention the word wedding. Two weeks later, my girlfriend gave me wedding magazines and I brought them in to the house and he was like, ‘What’s that? Who said anything about a wedding?’ “My heart sank. I started in my head to think, ‘Is this a ring? This is not ok, I'll give it back’.

“Five or six months later he took me on a boat for my birthday as a surprise and he gave me a watch. On the watch it said, ‘Set a date shipmate’.

“I thought you had to set the date. And then he was like, ‘No, you know what that means, let’s set a date to get married’.”