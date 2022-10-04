Netflix has teamed up with Tilting Point on 'SpongeBob: Get Cooking'.

The streaming giant is expanding its gaming section in with a new partnership with the indie mobile publisher, and the 'SpongeBob SquarePants' title - based on the studio's pre-existing mobile game 'Krusty Cook-Off' - is is now available exclusive on the platform.

As part of the deal, 'Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited' is also coming to Netflix this autumn, plus a third as yet unannounced game in 2023.

The description for 'Get Cooking' reads: "When Mr. Krabs realises there’s more money to be earned in the fast-food business, the penny-pinching restaurateur sets out to expand his empire — starting with a breakfast stand outside of SpongeBob’s house.

"Who better to help Mr. Krabs run his business than SpongeBob SquarePants himself?

"Play as SpongeBob to create your own Bikini Bottom kitchen, decorate and customize your restaurant, and get ready to serve your guests delicious food!

"In this fast-food cooking game, put your time-management skills to the test and experience an expanded SpongeBob universe."

In a statement, Tilting Point's CEO and founder Kevin Segalla said: "Our guiding principle is to find every way to maximize a game's reach to new audiences, geographies and platforms, so for us to expand the possibilities for our games through this partnership with Netflix is an incredibly exciting moment.

"We diversify and publish games on multiple platforms and services, depending where they fit best, and we know that mobile games like 'SpongeBob: Get Cooking', 'Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited', and more that are in development, are all perfect matches and will provide incredibly rewarding experiences for Netflix members."