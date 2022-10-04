Ubisoft, IO Interactive and more are trying to help gamers after news Google Stadia will shut down in 2023.

The tech giant is closing down its cloud gaming service in January with refunds available on all hardware purchases made through the Google Store, plus games and add-on content through the Stadia store.

However, players have been left concerned about what will happen to their in-game data after putting in the time on the platform.

Following the news, 'Hitman' developer IO Interactive tweeted: "To all our HITMAN fans on Google Stadia. We hear you - we are looking into ways for you to continue your HITMAN experience on other platforms."

'Destiny 2' developers Bungie revealed talks have already begun about their "next steps".

They said: "[We] have begun conversations about next steps for our players. We will announce and send out information regarding Destiny 2 Stadia accounts once we have a plan of action."

And Ubisoft added: "While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to being the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect.

"We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date."

In a statement last week, Google confirmed it was shutting down its gaming service after just three years struggling to gain "the traction" with gamers it had hoped for.

Writing in a blog post, Stadia's Vice President and General Manager, Phil Harrison, said: "[W]hile Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."