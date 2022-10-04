Ralph Macchio would love to film another season of 'Cobra Kai'.

The 60-year-old actor stars as Daniel LaRusso in the hit Netflix series, and Ralph is hopeful of returning for season six.

He told Us Weekly: "It hasn’t officially been picked up. I need to say that because that is the truth.

"[But] we’re feeling pretty good that we’ll get to continue the show and let it evolve and land when it needs to.

"These guys, Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald] and Hayden [Schlossberg], who write this show, are just so great at [having] their finger on the pulse of what the fans want. They are the fans themselves."

Ralph admits there are still "some butterflies" about whether the show will return for another season.

But he's convinced there's "plenty of places" to go with the characters.

The actor - who also starred in three 'Karate Kid' films - explained: "There’s more meat on the bones there. But it’s gotta be entertaining and organic and I think there’s plenty of places to go every season.

"Whether you bring in Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko [in season five or] Elizabeth Shue in season three. You [also] have Thomas Ian Griffith - what a great job he’s doing. 'Karate Kid 3' was never, ever my favourite of those three movies. Now it’s bearing such great fruit and storytelling and refined versions of characters."

Ralph starred in the original 'Karate Kid' movie in 1984, and he admits that he'll always be associated with his on-screen character.

He said: "It has never gone away from me certainly being well associated to that character, and no matter where I am in the world or on the planet, there is an affinity for that character and that film.

"I always believed that if you brought [the fans] to the well, they would drink the water, you know. It’s become such a big part of pop culture."