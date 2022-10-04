Vodafone and Three are in talks to merge.

The two communication tech giants - the UK’s third and fourth largest firms respectively - coming together as one would mean with 27 users they would be bigger than their main competitors, BT, EE and Virgin Media O2.

They both said it would ramp up the speed of their roll out of 5G and broadband in the countryside and it reported that they would aim to cement a deal - which would need to be vetted by Competition and Markets Authority - by the conclusion of the year.

Vodafone would aim to own 51 per cent of the business while Hutchison - the parent company of Three - would own the remaining 49 per cent of the business under the current conditions.

In a update to shareholders, Vodafone said: "By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the UK, and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses.

"The conditions to ensure thriving competition in the market need to be nurtured, otherwise the UK is at risk of losing the opportunity to be a 5G leader.”

Market experts have labelled the move “no surprise.”

Ben Wood, a mobile industry analyst told BBC News: "It's no surprise. The two companies have made no secret of their interest to consolidate.

"The leading motivation to join forces is scale. In telecommunications, the most successful companies tend to be the largest; bulking up would offer many synergies and cost-saving opportunities.

"Under the status quo, it's hard to see either operator growing enough organically to get close to challenging BT and Virgin Media O2 for size in the UK.”