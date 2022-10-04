Jay-Z has invested in a robot pizza startup.

The music mogul's Marcy Venture Partners firm is part of a $16.5 million Series A financing round for the food tech venture, Stellar Pizza, which is due to launch at the University of California soon.

Founded by former SpaceX engineers and fronted by Benson Tsai, the truck aims to produce a pizza every 45 seconds using a robotic system.

The boss describes the pizza-making truck as "a spaceship on wheels" and says he has a "very hard" task in finding "the best and brightest" staff to run the ship.

Benson Tsai, CEO of Stellar Pizza, said; "What we’re trying to do is very hard, I needed to recruit the best and the brightest to develop a mobile pizza machine that is basically a spaceship on wheels. I can’t even count the number of pizzas.

Sauces and toppings are then added before its cooked in the oven.

The smart robot then cuts it into slices and boxes it up ready to serve.

Around 420 pizzas can be made in a single day.

By contrast, in 2020, the '99 Problems' rapper invested in a fitness startup.

The 52-year-old businessman invested an unknown amount into the fitness equipment company CLMBR, which was readying the launch of a pair of vertical climbing machines.

The investment came shortly after his wife Beyonce teamed up with rival at-home fitness app Peloton, where she signed a multi-year deal to curate a "series of themed workout experiences” for members.

His company also invested in the wellness brand Therabody and Rihanna's multi-million-selling lingerie line Savage x Fenty.