Charli D'Amelio felt "nervous" performing in front of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 18-year-old TikTok star was watched on Monday night (03.10.22) by her celebrity pals - but Charli has confessed to feeling anxious before she performed a rumba to Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die'.

Asked about performing in front of the loved-up duo, Charli replied: "I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot."

Despite this, Charli made a concerted effort to avoid eye contact with Kourtney and Travis.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I try not to look at them while I'm preforming, because it makes me nervous.

"But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I'm having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So it's a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Charli recently claimed that appearing on the show has reignited her love of dancing.

The teenage star initially found fame by posting dance videos on TikTok, and Charli has loved the challenge of learning new routines.

She said: "I think I lost that for a while and I’m finally slowly getting it back, and it makes the things that keep me employed a whole lot more fun, you know?

"I’m actually having a lot of fun and it makes everything else in my life a lot more fun when I get to be happy and express myself through movement."

By contrast, Charli previously suggested that her passion for dancing has subsided as it's become her job.

Charli - who is one of the biggest stars on the TikTok app - said: "The things I’ve once enjoyed keep me employed now."