Constance Wu "didn't want to write" about the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced on the 'Fresh Off the Boat' set.

The 40-year-old actress - who has detailed her experienced in her new book 'Making a Scene' - has claimed she was harassed by a producer on the sitcom, and she received backlash from fans after a 2019 tweet expressing her disappointment that the show had been renewed for a another season.

Appearing on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' this week, she said: "That was the last essay I wrote for the book, and only after being, like, pushed by my editor, like, 'You should write about this. This is what people want to hear'.

"And I was like, 'I'm done with that chapter in my life.' "

In the end, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star decided to write about the alleged harassment to help raise awareness.

She added: "I decided to include it in the book because I think it's important that we engage in curiosity and empathy before we go straight to judgment because if somebody does something that is out of character for them, it usually means something is going on in their life."

She explained that her "bad feelings" about the situation were behind her 2019 tweet, which "people didn't understand".

She said: "The thing I learned is that bad feelings and abuse don't just go away because you will it to.

"It's gonna come out somewhere. I think people didn't understand the context of those tweets. And thank you for not making fun of it, because it led me to a really dark time."

And while the actress has recently described her tweet as “reckless,” “graceless” and “dramatic,” she doesn't feel the backlash she received was fair.

She told 'Good Morning America': “The backlash was immediate. There was a huge pile on. I was essentially cancelled for coming off as ungrateful, and the most painful thing of all was that it was really the Asian American community that either ostracised or avoided me the most.

“Do I think the proportion of the hatred and the cancellation pitted at me was equal to the amount of error I did? No."