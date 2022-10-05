The White House has proposed the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights.

This week, President Joe Biden's Administration set out the steps it's taking to safeguard people from the increased use of AI in education, health care and employment.

One of the issues raised is facial recogintion software used in schools failing to detect darker skin tones.

A senior administration official told the press: "These technologies are causing real harms in the lives of Americans, harms that run counter to our core democratic values, including the fundamental right to privacy, freedom from discrimination and our basic dignity."

Though it is not propisng new laws, it has called for firms, government agencies and anyone else using AI to carry out significant testing and come to a "reasonable starting point" for any issues that may occur.

The White House statement read: "Among the great challenges posed to democracy today is the use of technology, data, and automated systems in ways that threaten the rights of the American public. Too often, these tools are used to limit our opportunities and prevent our access to critical resources or services. These problems are well documented. In America and around the world, systems supposed to help with patient care have proven unsafe, ineffective, or biased. Algorithms used in hiring and credit decisions have been found to reflect and reproduce existing unwanted inequities or embed new harmful bias and discrimination. Unchecked social media data collection has been used to threaten people’s opportunities, undermine their privacy, or pervasively track their activity—often without their knowledge or consent.

"These outcomes are deeply harmful—but they are not inevitable. Automated systems have brought about extraordinary benefits, from technology that helps farmers grow food more efficiently and computers that predict storm paths, to algorithms that can identify diseases in patients. These tools now drive important decisions across sectors, while data is helping to revolutionize global industries. Fueled by the power of American innovation, these tools hold the potential to redefine every part of our society and make life better for everyone. (sic)"

Biden has "ordered the full Federal government to work to root out inequity, embed fairness in decision-making processes, and affirmatively advance civil rights, equal opportunity, and racial justice in America."

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has unveiled its "five principles that should guide the design, use, and deployment of automated systems to protect the American public in the age of artificial intelligence."

They are:

\- Automated systems should be safe and effective

\- Users should not experience algorithmic discrimination

\- Users should be protected from abusive data practices and have control over how their data is used

\- Users should be protected from abusive data practices and have control over how their data is used

\- Users should be able to opt out, and talk to a human where possible