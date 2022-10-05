YouTube tests 4K videos for Premium subscribers only

2022/10/05 09:00 (BST)

YouTube has confirmed it's testing placing 4K resolution videos behind its Premium subscription.

Some users of the video-sharing platform reported they were having to pay for higher-quality videos, and now its been revealed that the site is experimenting with the option and they want feedback.

Responding to a user's tweet, YouTube replied: "hi! it looks like your part of our experiment to know better the feature preferences Premium and non-Premium viewers. if you have more thoughts in mind, you can share it here so we can make improvements: https://goo.gle/3fBTFeL. (sic)"

In the US, it costs $11.99 a month for a Premium account and £11.99 in the UK.

