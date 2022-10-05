The 'Frasier' revival has been picked up by Paramount.

The iconic sitcom - which starred the likes of Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin - is set to make its long-awaited comeback after Paramount gave the green light to the project.

Kelsey, 67, will be reprising the role of Dr. Frasier Crane, the character he first played in 'Cheers' before he was given his own spin-off series.

The actor has been the driving force behind efforts to revive 'Frasier', and it's now been formally picked up by Paramount, Deadline reports.

The upcoming series will be produced by CBS Studios alongside Kelsey's Grammnet NH Productions.

However, the number of episodes has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier this year, Kelsey revealed that he was in "the final stages" of developing the 'Frasier' reboot.

He said at the time: "There’s been some conversation about maybe [shooting in] October, maybe a little later. I don’t know. There are a couple other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first.

"But we’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier', the reboot. And it looks pretty good. I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy."

Kelsey also joked about his own importance to the project.

The actor - who starred in 'Cheers' between 1984 and 1993 - said: "The key ingredient for the ‘Frasier’ reboot is actually Frasier honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me."

Prior to that, Kelsey revealed he was keen to reunite the old cast and described the reboot as a "third act".

He said: "We have a story to tell - that can actually be told with or without them, honestly - but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope."