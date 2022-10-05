Nick Cannon has taken Abby De La Rosa on a "babymoon."

The 41-year-old star is expecting his third child with Abby De La Rosa - and his eleventh baby overall - and took the DJ and presenter on a tropical vacation, who gushed that she ys "beyond grateful" to have the comedian in her life.

Abby wrote on Instagram: "Been on [do not disturb] the last few days. Happy Babymoon! Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart. I don't know what tomorrow brings but I'm open to the wonderful blessings life has in store. I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience."

Abby later shared another photo of the couple which showed them embracing as they posed by the sea.

She captioned the post: "Blessed! [prayer emoji]"

News of the vacation comes just days after it was announced that Nick - who also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany, twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Legendary Love, two months, with Bre Tiesi - had become a father for the tenth time, welcoming , a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany Bell.

Nick wrote on Instagram: "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this

planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable

Nick became a dad for the ninth time in September, when the 'Masked Singer' host and LaNisha Cole welcomed daughter Onyx Ice into the world.