Norman Reedus has become the latest star to join the cast of 'The Bikeriders'.

The 'Walking Dead' actor has joined a starry ensemble that features Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Austin Butler.

Jeff Nichols will direct the film, a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book 'The Bikeriders'.

The movie is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of the members, the club evolves over the course of the decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang.

The motorbike theme is fitting for Norman as his 'The Walking Dead' character Daryl Dixon was known for riding a motorcycle across the show's 11 seasons.

The 53-year-old star also features in the travel series 'Ride with Norman Reedus' in which he hits the open road to explore biker culture.

'The Bikeriders' will be produced by Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Tri-State – the company they share with Nichols. Fred Berger is an executive producer.

'The Walking Dead' is set to transfer to the big screen with Andrew Lincoln reprising the role of Rick Grimes but Norman admits that it is "up in the air" as to whether he will return as Daryl.

He said: "I don't think anybody knows what's going on with the movies now. I hear different answers from different groups.

"So I think it's kind of still up in the air what the movie thing is going to be. I think it's ... changed perspective a couple of times. I don't know anything about it. I'm just going to leave it at that."