Meghan, Duchess of Sussex used to visit naked spas with her mother.

The 41-year-old royal - who has been married to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex since 2018 and has children Archie three, and Lili, 16 months, with him - revealed that she and her mother Dora, 66, would wander round in the nude at the retreat centres when "all she wanted" was a bathing suit.

She said: "Now, for those of you who haven’t been to one before, it’s a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty because you enter a room with women from ages 9 to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row. All I wanted was a bathing suit. Which you’re not allowed by the way."

The former 'Suits' actress went on to explain that once she was over the "initial embarrassment" of walking around in the nude, she and her mother would enjoy a "bowl of noodles."

Speaking on her 'Archetypes' podcast, she added: "Once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mom and I, we would go upstairs, we would sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles."

Meghan - who stepped down from royal duties back in 2020 and relocated to LA in October along with her husband - launched the Spotify podcast back in August 2022, in a deal thought to be worth $25 million but Tuesday's (04.10.22) episode was the first to be released following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, who died back in September at the age of 96.

A statement said at the time: "Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4."