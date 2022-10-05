NetherRealm Studios has vowed to announce its next title "in due time".

The studio is focused on the 30th anniversary of 'Mortal Kombat' for the time being, but has promised to unveil its next big game once it's celebrated the milestone of the iconic fighter game.

'Mortal Kombat's co-creator Ed Boon tweeted: “We know a lot of you are excited about the next NetherRealm Studios game announcement and it will happen in due time.

“But first it’s all about 30 years of 'Mortal Kombat'. That’s what we’re going to celebrate and focus on. Our next game announcement will be separate from MK30.”

Whether it will be another 'MK' game or another title completely remains unknown at this time.

'Mortal Kombat 11' came out in 2019.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Simon McQuoid is to return as director of the 'Mortal Kombat' sequel.

The Australian director made his debut behind the camera on the 2021 film and he'll be back for the follow-up.

'Mortal Kombat' is based on the popular video game and is a reboot for the film series after two movies were released during the 1990s.

Last year's 'Mortal Kombat' film topped the box office figures and ranks among the most popular films on the streaming service HBO Max.

The flick was one of the first to gauge the interests of audiences as cinemas reopened following the pandemic and the results came as a surprise to many.

Studio executives were quick to get a sequel in development and one of their first acts was to get McQuoid back on board as director. Jeremy Slater will be writing the screenplay for the sequel.

The first 'Mortal Kombat' game was released in 1992 and spawned a hugely successful series.

McQuoid is a trained graphic designer who has worked in the video game industry on titles such as 'Call of Duty' and 'Halo 3'. The filmmaker currently has several projects in development – including the sci-fi thriller 'Omega'.

He previously banned any talk of a sequel on the set of the first film.

McQuoid said: "None of us used the S-word. We’d never talk about it in any depth whatsoever because we feel like we have to put all our energy into this film.

"That being said, if the fans want another one, that’s not for us to decide; that’s for the fans to decide.

"Then, we need a couple of joiner pieces that we know can lead us somewhere because there’s a treasure trove of stuff that’s just sitting there."