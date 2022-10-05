Charlie Hunnam still has one of the motorcycles from 'Sons of Anarchy'.

The 42-year-old actor played Jackson 'Jax' Teller in the hit crime-drama series - which ran between 2008 and 2014 - and Charlie has now revealed that he still has one of the motorcycles that he rode on the show.

He shared: "I have one of the 'Sons of Anarchy' bikes.

"I rode so hard for so long over that 10, 12-year period that I was riding all the time. I had a couple of close calls, and I just got a niggling voice in the back of my head saying, 'Just take it easy for a minute,' ya know? So, I put about five years where I've been riding so much but I'm starting to feel the urge to get back on the bike."

Charlie considers 'Sons of Anarchy' to be the "best job" he's had in his career.

And the actor is similarly excited to star in 'Shantaram', the new drama series on Apple TV.

Charlie told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm a huge fan of long-form storytelling.

"I think 'Sons of Anarchy' was the most satisfying, best job I've ever had in my career. So, I was eager to get back to long-form storytelling.

"I read the novel that this TV show is based on seven years ago and became obsessed with being part of the creative team that adapted it for the screen."

Charlie admits it's taken longer than he hoped to get the project off the ground.

He concedes it "didn't quite work out" in the way he initially planned.

Charlie explained: "We would have loved to have been showing you this show about five years ago. It just didn't quite work out that way."