The launch of 'Overwatch 2' fell victim to a targeted attack on its servers.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra confirmed the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 team-based shooter suffered a "mass" DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack on Tuesday (04.10.22).

He tweeted: “Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers.

“Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

A short while before, he had posted: “Teams are working hard on server issues with Overwatch 2. We are humbled by the excitement of players and will continue to focus on issues and get players into the fun! Thanks for your patience.”

Players who tried to link their PC and console accounts were met with the messages “Unexpected Server Error”, “experiencing server disconnects”, and some couldn't see their “cosmetics, items, and currency.”

Meanwhile, Blizzard is interested in an 'Overwatch 2' and 'Fortnite' crossover.

The game's VP Jon Spector recently hinted that they could team up with the likes of the battle royale game.

Speaking to Game Informer, he said: "We've seen some really fun examples out there of games working with other brands or other games.

"I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear in Fortnite. I don't even play Fortnite, but that's awesome. And as we look at the Overwatch 2 space, those are things that we're interested in exploring. If and when we do that, one of our key values is to do it in a way that feels like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise."

Spector also said the team are keen to “deliver more content for free than ever before, on a regular and consistent basis”.