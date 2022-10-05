Kourtney Kardashian's therapist encouraged her to date Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old star was a long-time friend of Travis, 46, before they started dating - but Kourtney was initially hesitant to entertain the idea of pursuing a romance with the Blink-182 drummer.

Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Kourtney shared: "He would ask me to go for sushi or vegan sushi, of course. But he would ask me to go to the movies."

Kourtney was eventually convinced to pursue a romance with Travis by her therapist.

The brunette beauty - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - told the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast: "I could never go. I could never.

"And [the therapist] was like, ‘Why? You know, he sounds like a good dad.’ And I just was like, ‘But what if he tried to kiss me or what if he held my hand or what if?'"

Travis previously admitted that he was "fine" before he started dating Kourtney.

The music star - who has previously been married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler - admitted he wasn't particularly looking for love at the time.

He said: "[I was] fine with just being single the rest of my life and being a studio rat."

Despite this, Travis acknowledges that he's now "living again" after falling in love with Kourtney.

The musician - who married the reality star earlier this year - said: "I love my career. I found the love of my life. She’s cured me. It feels like I’m living again."

The loved-up couple have shared their romance on 'The Kardashians' - but they're still trying to keep some things "sacred".

Travis explained: "I told her, ‘I never want to jeopardise what we have because it is sacred'."