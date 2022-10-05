CD Projekt Red has confirmed its working on a sequel to 'Cyberpunk 2077'.

The second game is currently codenamed 'Orion', and it will follow three games in 'The Witcher' RPG series.

Speaking during an investors call, the company’s joint CEO Adam Kicinski teased the second game "will fully unleash the potential that this universe offers.”

One of the 'Witcher' games is codenamed 'Sirius', another, Polaris, is the immediate follow-up to the original trilogy.

Kicinski said: “There will be three games in this saga, and we aim to deliver them over a six-year period, starting from the release of Polaris."

On the mammoth task ahead, he said: “It’s a bold statement as we are talking about three large-scale productions, but we really mean it and we have a plan on how to achieve it."

The company also has another top-secret brand new project called 'Hadar', at present, but it's early days yet.

Michal Nowakowski, SVP for business development, said: “We are not working on a game just yet. We are working on a foundation of this new setting."