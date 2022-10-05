Hannah Waddingham loves to don “beautiful things”.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star adores wearing revealing gowns by big name designer brands such as Herve Leger and Elie Saab but attributes looking good in them to "hard-to-breathe" in control knickers.

The 48-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: "Obviously I like to wear beautiful things, but first of all, there's a lot of Spanx — like hard-to-breathe Spanx — and second of all, I like [body-con] stuff because I have to wear those looks for quite a while, and with Herve [Leger], there isn't any boning! So, it's much more comfortable! ... I tell my stylist [James Yardley], 'If it hasn't got any bits and pieces in it, I'm great.' I want to be able to get dressed easily. To me, that's luxury."

Hannah fought allegations she is a “sex symbol” as she argued she was really “a d***”.

She said: "I truly don't think I'm a sex symbol. Actually, I think I'm a bit of a d***."

The Emmy winner gushed that the camaraderie between her and the cast of her Apple Plus sitcom centring on an English football team - such as Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple - is “real love”.

Hannah said: "We don't get to see each other when we're not filming, sowe miss each other, you know? When you get us all together again, it's madness. The friendships you see on the show, it's just how it is. There's real love there. We've got each other's backs."