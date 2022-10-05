Tanya Tucker has paid an emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn.

The 63-year-old singer has hailed the country music icon - who passed away on Tuesday (04.10.22) - as her "hero" and someone she always "looked up to".

Tanya said in a statement: "Today, my world changed, and it will never be the same again. My hero got her wings last night, and it's been a day filled with tears. Many memories, so much gratitude and thanking my God above for blessing me first with her music and her guidance through the perils of the music world way before we ever met. I looked up to Loretta always. Then when we became friends, she brought me flowers always, and I brought flowers to her.

"Time has let me share many special moments with her, but now time has taken her from me forever! But she's left me with so much to remember and cling on to. I thank God above that I got to sing with her on her latest record. I've been waiting a long time for that to come to pass."

Tanya also revealed that she cancelled plans for a "much-needed" trip to Mexico after the news broke.

She said: "I was busy planning a much-needed trip to Mexico when I got the news, but for now, Mexico will have to wait because my childhood hero Loretta Lynn has caught the train and she's 'On Her Way to Heaven'. Mexico will always be there, but my friend has gone on to glory. I will see her there someday! I miss you so Retti! I think you know how I feel!"

The country music star died at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Her family said in a statement: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."