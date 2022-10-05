Nazanin Mandi has filed for a divorce from Miguel.

The 36-year-old music star and Nazanin are headed for a divorce after the actress filed papers at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Tuesday (04.10.22).

In the documents - which have been obtained by PEOPLE - Nazanin has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

She has also asked that their assets and properties be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.

Nazanin, 36, took to social media shortly before the news became public, posting a series of selfies on her Instagram account.

The actress captioned the images: "On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self …

"She's still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this [muscle flex and stars emojis] (sic)"

Miguel and Nazanin dated for a decade before getting engaged, and they tied the knot in 2018. However, their romance has been particularly turbulent in recent years.

In September 2021, the celebrity duo announced their separation.

A spokesperson for the couple said at the time: "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

But in February, Miguel and Nazanin confirmed via social media that they were giving their relationship another try.

The actress shared a series of photos of herself with her husband on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "… heal the root so the tree is stable. I'm so proud of us. The Pimentels xoxo. (sic)"