Gracie Abrams loves “huge comfortable clothes”.

The ‘Friend’ hitmaker - who is the daughter of ‘Star Trek’ director J.J Abrams, 56 - believes that putting comfort first sartorially can be a form of “self care” which can improve her mood.

The 23-year-old musician told Refinery29: “I really just am in a place in my life right now where I want to dress to feel like the person that I want to feel like… and a lot of that ends up just being huge, comfortable clothes. But I think I've recently started like tapping into the way that fashion can also be a version of self-care and sometimes [it’s] ‘fake it ‘til you make it’ in that department. If I'm not feeling particularly amped, for whatever reason, it helps my mood significantly to put on something that makes me feel more alive.

Gracie attributes her current style phase as making her feel as if she’s in “pyjamas” if she's not performing at a gig.

She said: “I mean, right now, I'm into long trousers with a boot. I like boyish pieces, but also doing little subtle things that bring out my feminine side more. So I'm into the ‘90s slip skirt, a bralette with a sheer tank top. But then most days, I'm truly in baggy jeans and a huge hoodie. So it varies and especially being on tour, anytime I'm not onstage I feel like I'm in pyjamas.”

The Chanel ambassador labelled her good pal and ‘Good 4 U’ hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo “super sweet”

Grace said: “[She’s] just super sweet. Like honestly man, she's such a great person, she just has like, the best heart.

"Being friends with her outside of our work stuff, I've known that, but to also then see her in her zone in a professional environment where there's so many different people whose time and energy goes into making the show safe and able to happen… she so clearly creates such a beautiful environment to be around. And I think everyone who was a part of [the Sour] tour really felt that; it shone through every day.”