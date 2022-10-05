Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't allow her kids to use social media.

The 45-year-old actress has been married to 'Scooby-Doo' co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002 and has Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10 with him but explained that she has banned them from using apps such as Instagram or TikTok because of the imprint they could leave about themselves online.

She said: "Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don't have social media. They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones. Sometimes, our kids will be like 'you guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'yes, but everyone still wants to come here!' Because at that age, there's nothing better than 'Paw Patrol.' And now you're 10 and [13], and you still have these tattoos on your face and it's not even who you are anymore. That's a very hard concept for kids to grasp."

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star went on to insist that she and her husband are not "mean parents" but explained that she does believe in setting "limitations" that will allow her children to "thrive."

Speaking on Yahoo Life! series ' So Mini Ways', she added: "I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment. We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."

Meanwhile, Sarah played the daughter of late comedian Robin Williams in his final project 'The Crazy Ones' and recently explained that she needed to "take a break" from acting to be with her children in the aftermath of the tragic star's suicide back in 2014.

She said: "I've been working my entire life. When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, 'I need to take a break.'. I need to be here for these early formative years of my

kids' life. I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be."