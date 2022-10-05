Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins.

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting their first children together.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (05.10.22) to promote her new TV series 'Alaska Daily', Hilary said: "I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom! I'm going to be a mom and not just of one but of two."

After being congratulated on the happy news, the 48-year-old star said: "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.

"It's far enough along that I can share it. And I am sharing it right now for the first time."

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star declined to reveal when the twins are due.

Hilary, who has been married to Philip since 2018, claimed in a 2020 interview that she was "very maternal" even though she was yet to have children.

She said: "I feel like so much of the time women who either choose not to or can't have children are somehow seen as not maternal or not mothering and it is a conversation that needs to be had, because... I've heard a lot of women say that they've been told, 'Oh, you're kind of a failure'. Or, you know, 'Didn't you come here to procreate? There are so many different ways to procreate!'

"Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother."