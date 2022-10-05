Post Malone got a face tattoo in honour of his daughter.

The 27-year-old rap star welcomed a little girl - whose name has not been disclosed to the public - with his mystery fiancee back in June 2022 and has now had her what are believed to be her initials of "DDP " tattoed in gold letters on his forehead.

Indiana-based tattoo artist Chad Rowe - who has inked the 'Sunflower' hitmaker in the past - shared a picture of the new piece of body art wrote on Instagram: "It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up.so when he was in town, we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such and important tattoo is a huge honor. We hung out, FaceTimes Sienna, tattooed."

The tattoo arist went on to pay tribute to Post - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - and thanked him for helping his "dreams come true" with an opportunity he described as being "once in a lifetime."

He added: "And I ran him through his first experience of D D while he got it. Thanks for being such an amazing person, artist, and friend, Austin. I’m so blessed to not just have a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity, but to have a lifetime of opportunities. And to share it with my favorite people. To all of the Posty Crew and family, and to all the people who truly make dreams come true, from my entire heart. Thank you, I love you all."