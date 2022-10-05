Pamela Anderson says her upcoming autobiography is an “unpolished” account of her “messy life”.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress, 55, added she had no ghost-writer for the memoir and she had used it to try and repaint key scenes from her past from her youth – which she called “painful” – to her time at the Playboy Mansion.

She made the remarks as she shared an image of the cover of her life story, ‘Love, Pamela’, which showed her face in black and white.

She said on her Instagram on Wednesday (05.10.22) about the tome, due for release by HarperCollins and Dey Street Books on January 31, 2023: “My Book ‘Love, Pamela’ is Now Available for Pre-Order (Link in Bio.)

“It feels like some kind of miracle – to be retracing the painful steps of my youth.

“I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the Playboy Mansion.

“Just one girl’s messy life. A celebration – of imperfections.

“The book is a unpolished attempt. I had no co-writer.

“My life - as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress. I am so proud of this book.”

She signed the message off ‘XO Pamela.”

An official blurb for the book said: “With vivid prose interspersed with bursts of original poetry, Love, Pamela is an empowering, heartrending and intimate memoir.”

Pamela has been back in the headlines since she was played by Lily James, 33,

in Hulu series ‘Pam and Tommy’, which chronicled Pamela’s stormy relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 59, who was played by Sebastian Stan.

‘Pam and Tommy’ centres around the sex tape scandal that engulfed Pamela and Tommy, which consisted of footage stolen by Rand Gauthier – played by Seth Rogen, 40, in the show – after Tommy apparently refused to pay for work that he had done on their house.

Pamela has claimed the video wasn’t a sex tape, but a compilation of footage of her and Tommy on holiday, which also included sex acts.

Mum-of-two Pamela is also to be the subject of a Netflix documentary about her journey from an ordinary girl to global pin-up, which will be produced by her son Brandon.

Netflix said: “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”