Nadine Coyle has reportedly been using celebrity dating app Raya.

The Girls Aloud singer, 37, is said to be using app to find love after famous faces from Demi Lovato and Cara Delevingne were reported to have signed up.

A source told The Sun on Wednesday (05.10.22): “Nadine is active on Raya and has been inundated with messages from potential suitors.

“She is a real catch and anyone lucky enough to bag a date with her is in for a treat.”

It comes after Nadine was said to have moved her ex-boyfriend Jason Bell, 44, back into her home during lockdown despite the pair breaking up in 2019 after 11 years together.

Nadine, who shares daughter Anaíya, five, with the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star, was said to have wanted him to spend more time with their girl.

A source added to The Sun: “Nadine and Jason are devoted co-parents and he is all for her moving on and finding someone to love. They have a great relationship.”

Nadine said last year about co-parenting with Jason, said to be dating make-up artist Jourdan Walker: “What we are doing definitely works for us. It’s all about being supportive and being there for each other.”

“Due to Covid-19, Jason has been here for a while. We share Anaíya so we have those rules there for people to be able to parent their children. It’s easy for us to be in the same place.

“We’re very close. I’ve known Jason for 14 years, which is a really long time. We get on great. We eat dinner together and have a lovely time.

“He’s a great father to Anaíya – he’s helping her with school work as we speak.

“Jason and I will always be in each other’s lives."

Nadine is set to reunite with her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh, 40, Cheryl, 39, and Nicola Roberts, 36, to honour their late bandmate Sarah Harding with a concert and fundraiser, after the singer was killed on September 5 by breast cancer aged 39 following a diagnosis in 2020.

They will come together for the The Primrose Ball at The Londoner hotel on Saturday October 8, but according to Kimberley they will not sing together as it would not “feel right” without Sarah.