The contributing Vogue editor mocked by Kanye West amid his ‘White Lives Matter’ scandal says she has been hit with “fat phobia”.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, 31, was ridiculed over her clothes by Kanye, 45, after she branded his inclusion of ‘White Lives Matter’ tops in his Paris Fashion Week shows “indefensible”.

She posted on her Instagram on Wednesday (05.10.22) about being targeted by trolls in the wake of his mockery: “I’ve fielded some serious volatility over the last couple days but nothing has been quite as bad as what people have said about my body and the way I look.

“The fat phobia JUMPED out. Yes, I am fat. No, I am not humiliated to show up as my authentic self in the world.”

In reference to a photograph of herself from Paris Fashion Week that she posted alongside the message, Gabriella added: “I love this photo from the @balenciaga show because it captures something I’ve worked hard to achieve (and sometimes still fail at doing) loving and feeling myself, and supporting designers that don’t make bigger bodies bend to them... to my fellow fat sisters and brothers, put that lil dress on, grab your miniskirts: We ride at dawn!”

Dad-of-four Kanye, who has rebranded himself Ye, had posted a photograph of Gabriella on his Instagram that showed her wearing brown boots, striped knit skirt, yellow T-shirt and corduroy trench coat.

In a now-deleted post, he referenced his feud with presenter Trevor Noah by saying: “This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”

And in a reference to Vogie’s chief editor Anna Wintour, he added: “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS.”

Gabriella had said on Instagram about Kanye’s WLM T-shirts, displayed during the rapper’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday (04.10.22): “I’m fuming… collecting my thoughts… .”

Adding Kanye thought his tops were on the same level as groundbreaking artist Marcel Duchamp, she went on: “I guess I get what he tried to do – he thought it was Duchampian. It wasn’t.

“It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.”

Kanye defended his WLM tops by saying: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome.”