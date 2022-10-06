Kate Walsh is engaged.

The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question.

She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé."

Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."

Kate, 54, then confirmed: “I did, I just outed our engagement."

And her future husband gushed: "Aww."

The pair started dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and Kate even quarantined with Andrew in Perth, Australia.

She said at the time: "I didn't really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least.

"I couldn't go home initially, and now that I can, I don't really fancy going back. When I have my own mother saying don't come home, my 86-year-old mum… we are in a very challenging time!

She now splits her time between Los Angeles, where she films 'Grey's Anatomy', and Down Under.

Kate has been married once before to Alex Young between 2007 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about on her super healthy lifestyle.

The actress enthused about the health benefits of exercise and having a balanced diet.

She said: "I work out to keep my bones strong, hydrate my skin all over, and eat the right amount of healthy fats.”