Catherine, Princess of Wales is said to have felt the "pressure" choosing names for her three children.

The 40-year-old royal paid a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday (05.10.22), where she spoke with new mums and dads on the maternity ward, and she shared with them how picking the monikers for Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - whom she has with Prince William - was quite stressful because the whole world was waiting for them to be announced.

Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery, told People: “She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names.

“A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.”

She continued: “She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!”

She added: “She was just delightful. She spent a lot of time talking to a lot of the staff and meeting mums and dadas and new babies across the whole service.

“It was really joyful for everyone to have that opportunity and hugely validating for us as a service for her to take the time out to visit us.”

The mother-of-three is passionate about early child development and launched the Centre for Early Childhood last year and asked lots of questions about maternal mental health.

Amy added: “She was particularly interested in maternal mental health and how we are supporting maternal mental wellbeing through pregnancy and in the early post-natal periods.

“She particularly spent a lot of time talking to staff and families about that aspect of care and how that felt for them.”