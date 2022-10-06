Kourtney Kardashian says Travis Barker has helped her embrace her "thicker body".

The Poosh founder explained how IVF treatment - which she is "done with" for the time being - changed her body, but her Blink-182 rocker spouse has made her feel good about her curves by always telling her she's "perfect" whenever she puts herself down.

She said on Thursday's (06.10.22) episode of 'The Kardashians': “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically.

“I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it’s in God’s plan … then it is.”

Of Travis' compliments, she said: “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.'

“If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine.’ He’s like, ‘You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ Now I’m so into it!”

She continued: “He’s always complimenting me no matter what and it has just helped me to really embrace the changes, actually to the point where I love the changes now."

The 43-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - admitted her contentment in her marriage has a lot to do with her healthy weight, as she admitted she lost lots of weight when she was in "toxic relationships".

The raven-haired beauty - who also previously dated Younes Bendjima - added: “When I was super skinny, it’s like a time that I was super anxious.

“Not about eating or staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships. I used to always say that when I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy."