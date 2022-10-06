Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, has been granted bail if she can find somewhere to stay.

According to The New York Post's Page Six column, the scammer, who faked being a German heiress to con friends and banks out of large sums of money, was granted a $10,000 bond by US Immigration Judge Charles Conroy on Wednesday (05.10.22).

However, she has to stay in 24-hour confinement with electronic monitoring, among other conditions, such as staying off social media.

Sorokin's attorney told 'Entertainment Tonight' that "after 17 months of immigration detention, an immigration judge recognised that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna and ordered her release subject to various conditions of supervision."

Sorokin, whose story was turned into the hit Netflix series 'Inventing Anna', with Julia Garner portraying the Russian-born fraudster, is still facing deportation despite being released.

John Sandweg added: "This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass. She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York. Nevertheless, as the court found, Ana does not pose such a risk that continued detention was necessary."

Sorokin was found guilty of one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft of services in 2019.

She was handed a sentenced of four to 12 years but released in February 2021.

However, within less than a month she was back in custody for breaking the conditions of her visa.