Tamera Mowry: My sister Tia is strong enough to cope with divorce

Published
2022/10/06 11:00 (BST)

Tamera Mowry will support her twin sister Tia through her divorce.

The 44-year-old actress - who shot to fame alongside Tia in the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom 'Sister, Sister' - spoke out in "support" of her sibling after the news that she is to divorce Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage but insisted that she will always respect her "privacy".

Speaking on 'The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna', Tamera said: "I support her. So, whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back. I love her dearly. She is strong but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in, and be a little private about that. As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

Her comments come just hours after the 'Twitches' star herself announced that she is splitting from 'All American: Homecoming' actor Cory,42, - with whom she has son Cree, 11, and four-year-old daughter Cairo - and explained that while a breakup is "never easy", she is looking forward to the future.

She said: "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.

© BANG Media International

tameramowry tiamowry coryhardrict creehardrict cairohardrict

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Sarah Ferguson turned to writing during stress of Prince Andrew case
Blizzard is working on fixes for Overwatch 2 niggles
First-party PlayStation games won't arrive on PC until a year after release
Wynonna and Ashley Judd are not fighting over their mother's will

Recommended