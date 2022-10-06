CD Projekt Red CEO Marcin Iwiński has quit.

The co-founder of the Polish video game giant - which he launched with Michał Kiciński in 1994 - has announced he is retiring from his role but will remain a shareholder.

In a statement, Marcin said: “For me, this is a huge moment. I’ve been at CD Projekt for almost 30 years and I have seen it go from a handful of passion-driven rebels to an internationally recognised developer of story-driven role-playing games loved by millions globally. Back when Michael Kicinski and I founded the company, I don’t think either of us would have been able to imagine this incredible journey, not even in our wildest dreams.

When I think about the future of CD Projekt, it is so exciting for me. Today, the company consists of over 1200 people across offices all over the world. But CD Projekt has never been about physical place or scale – it’s all about the huge amount of talent we have, and the hard work and dedication of everyone.”

He added: “It really feels like this is only the beginning.

“Our hugely ambitious strategy has such an inspiring and strong team at the helm and I deeply believe in our plan to take CD Projekt to new heights.”

Meanwhile, this week saw CD Projekt confirm a 'Cyberpunk 2077' sequel is in the making, plus three 'Witcher' games.