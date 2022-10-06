Cheryl Burke is willing to go to court over custody of her dog.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ professional finalised her divorced from Matthew Lawrence last month but she admitted there is potentially a trial ahead for the pair over who gets to care for their "daughter", pooch Ysabella.

Speaking on her iHeartRadio podcast ‘Burke in the Game’ on Thursday (05.10.22), the 38-year-old dancer said: "It's still not over because we have to maybe go to trial — well, we are going to go to trial, unless [Lawrence] all of the sudden calls it off. That will happen in January. I'm still just really hurt by the whole situation.

"That's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I'm a dog mom, and that's it. I couldn't even imagine my life — I mean, I could just cry right now. But I couldn't imagine my life without her.”

Cheryl - who filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences - has been open about her “big emotions” and how important Ysabella has been in helping her cope with her split from the ex ‘Boy Meets World’ star.

Writing on social media, she said: "I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone - other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn't count. If I’m being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me.(sic)”

The television personality has also expressed “curiosity” about maybe dating again but won't be using technology to find someone new.

Cheryl said: "It doesn't necessarily mean, though, that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people. Obviously, that means, I'll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of curiosity."