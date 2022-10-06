Elizabeth Holmes is getting a new hearing.

The disgraced Theranos founder - who is currently expected to be sentenced on October 17 after being found guilty of four counts of defrauding her investors in January - could have her legal conviction questioned as she alleged that federal prosecutors put forward misleading evidence from a key witness.

The 38-year-old former tech whizz kid put forward the "motion for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence" in reference to Adam Rosendorff, a lab director at Theranos - a venture that the Stanford drop out claimed could do the work of a blood test with just a finger prick - who her lawyers claim spoke to Elizabeth at her home to admit regret over what he said during the legal proceedings.

This comes after their attempt to have the conviction thrown out failed for Elizabeth - who is out on bail - that was handed down in a court in California.

During the months-long trail, law enforcement claimed that Elizabeth - whose story was made into an Emmy-winning Hulu original miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, ‘The Drop Out’ - knowingly lied to investors about creating the ability to spot cancer and diabetes from a few splotches of blood, a claim that promised to revolutionise the medical industry and propelled Theranos, to at point, at be worth $9 billion.

In 2015, questions about the idea - which raised more than $900 million from people, such as Rupert Murdoch and Larry Ellison - began to appear following an investigation from the Wall Street Journal, which reported the tech didn’t work as advertised.