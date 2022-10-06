Gigi Hadid is on "better terms" with Zayn Malik.

The 27-year-old model split from former One Direction singer Zayn, 29, - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Khai - in October 2021 after five years of dating when he clashed with her mother Yolanda Hadid, with the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star accusing Zayn of striking her and Zayn insisting their exchange was only verbal.

A source said: "Gigi has her walls up since she’s on better terms with Zayn and they’re doing well coparenting. She’s not rushing into a serious relationship.

The source went on to add while Gigi is "interested" in forming a relationship with 'Titanic' star Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, after a couple of weeks of dating, she is still "very busy" with work and motherhood.

The insider told UsWeekly: "She’s very fond of Leo [DiCaprio] and is interested in pursuing a relationship with him but at the same time is very busy with her modeling gigs and being there for her daughter."

The comments come soon after it was alleged that it was "no coincidence" that both Gigi and Oscar-winner Leo - who split from Camilla Morrone in the summer - were both in attendance at Paris Fashion Week together and another insider claimed that the pair have been having "secret meet-ups" but are "not serious."

The source said: "It was no coincidence that they are both in Paris for Fashion Week. They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately. They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go. not serious by any means."