Elizabeth Hurley is "convinced" doctors will find a cure fore breast cancer.

The 'Bedazzled' actress has worked with Estee Lauder on their pink ribbon awareness campaign for 27 years and she thinks a "tremendous" amount of progress in tackling the disease has been made in that time.

She told 'Extra' about her belief there will one day be a cure: “I spoke to a lot of the research scientists, and they say exactly the same, that they just need to keep gathering more information.

"They’ve learned so much. I mean, in the 27 years that I’ve been around, the difference in what people have learned is just tremendous.

“I mean, when I first started, we just talked about breast cancer. And now they know there’s so many different types of cancer and each type of those cancers works with a different sort of treatment. A long time ago, everybody was blasted with the same treatment.

"That doesn’t happen anymore, because we do know about the differences. Things like that have just made a remarkable difference to the way people are diagnosed and treated.”

The 57-year-old actress praised the likes of Katie Couric - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June - for coming forward to speak about their own health issues.

She said: “It’s pretty amazing when people in the public eye can talk and share their experiences. I think it means a huge amount of people to know they’re not alone… So when someone like Katie Couric has the courage to talk about her own health, it’s amazing for people.”

Elizabeth urged people to be proactive when it comes to looking for signs of the disease.

She said: “I think it’s always encouraging women to look after their own health, to self-check, and to go to their doctor if they find anything worrying and to be screened regularly, once their doctor recommends that they should be.

“The other thing is to continue to raise money so that we can have more research and get faster results."