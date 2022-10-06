Kanye West would "rather go to jail" than wear orange.

The 45-year-old rapper - who was married to reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, 41, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three-year-old Psalm with her- appeared to be enraged that his ex-wife had worn a men's boiler suit designed by Prada on a trip to Milan with half-sister Kendall Jenner and texted her to tell her so.

Speaking on Thursday's (06.10.22) episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim said: "Look what Kanye texts me. ‘No white glasses. Better make security wear black gloves. The orange made me so mad. Would have went to jail before I went out in that. I will be home for North’s game."

The SKIMS founder - who had made a deal to wear only pieces designed by the luxury fashion brand throughout the trip - added that Kanye "couldn't help himself" but insisted she wasn't offended by his comments as they had always teased one another about their clothes.

She said: "While we're here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can't help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we are always going to be family. I will text him back, ‘You know you have been wearing those boots for a long time. When you are ready to change your outfit let me know and then you can have an opinion on mine."

Earlier this year, Kim alleged that the 'Stronger' rapper had warned her that her "career was over" when he likened one of her outfits from her own collection to a formal dress and gloves once worn by housewife Marge Simpson on animated series 'The Simpsons.'

She said: "I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?' It was psychologically [hard]. He called me afterwards. He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar. "