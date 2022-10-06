James Bond memorabilia has been bought for a record £11 million.

The lots included a complete set of works by 007 writer Ian Fleming, sold for £81,900, and a ‘Casino Royale’ script for £69,300.

They were sold in the second part of a charity sale held by Christie’s auction house, London, on Wednesday (05.10.22.)

It achieved a total of £770,994 from the 36 lots on sale.

When combined with four previous 007 auctions to mark the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, the Bond memorabilia sold by the auction house is a combined £11,687,019.

All proceeds will benefit 45 charities.

The complete set of Ian Fleming works was expected to sell for £5,000 but completely surpassed expectations.

Other top selling items included a Tom Ford suit worn by Daniel Craig in 2012’s ‘Skyfall’ and another Tom Ford outfit the veteran 007 actor worn in 2015’s ‘Spectre’.

An auction held to celebrate 50 years of James Bond in 2012 raised a total of £1,641,350, and in 2014 a 24-karat gold-plated third scale replica of the spy's Aston Martin DB5 was sold for £136,800 in 2014.

The previous Christie’s auctions have seen sales of 007’s Aston Martin DB5 selling for nearly £3 million.

It comes as the hunt for the next Bond actor continues.

The next person to play James Bond should be in his 30s, according to the films’ producer.

It means previous hot favourites for the role including Idris Elba, 50, Tom Hardy, 45, and Tom Hiddleston, 41, would be out of the running.

Bond producer Michael G Wilson, 80, said: “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past.

"But trying to visualise it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran.

“He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something.

"He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirtysomething.”