Kathy Hilton has accused Lisa Rinna of being the "biggest bully in Hollywood".

The 63-year-old socialite hit out at her 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' co-star in a trailer for the show's upcoming reunion special, and the clip also saw Kathy's half-sister Kyle Richards ask to leave filming early.

The trailer had started with a moment described as "the end of taping", with Kyle crying and asking to depart filming.

She says: "I'm really not OK now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?"

A series of flashbacks then play out, including one from "two hours earlier" in which Kathy hits out at Lisa.

She says: "You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on."

Later in the trailer, the reunion show's host Andy Cohen reads out allegations made by Lisa about Kathy.

He says: "Lisa said that you said, 'Dorit [Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Sutton [Stracke] are pieces of s***. I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.' "

Lisa insists: "I was being abused by Kathy Hilton."

But Kathy hits back: "Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up."

She then says to Lisa: "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it."

In July, Kathy told how she had "repeatedly apologised' to her half-sister Kyle after igniting a feud, after saying things about her she "should not have said".

Kathy - who is mother to Paris, Nicki, Barron and Conrad with her husband Richard Hilton - said: "I said some things about Kyle that I should not have said. It was how I was feeling. I never said anything about Lisa. I said them to Lisa and it was off camera. I think she just was unhappy that I said anything. And that’s her business.

"I have to take responsibility. I was frustrated. I should not have said anything. And I did apologise and apologise. Thankfully, I'm now in a better place with Kyle."

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion starts on October 12th at 8pm on Bravo.