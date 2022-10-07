Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died aged 30.

The late star's mother Terri Lee took to Facebook this week to announce her daughter's tragic passing, admitting her family have been left "in shock".

She wrote: "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Sara is survived by her husband, former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, whose ring name was Wesley Blake during his time in WWE, and their three children, daughter Piper, five, and two sons, Brady, three, and 14-month-old Case Oliver.

She shot to fame after winning WWE competition 'Tough Enough' in 2015, which landed the star a $250,000 one-year contract with the WWE, which ran until September 2016.

The late star shared her final Instagram post just two days ago, telling how she had recovered from a sinus infection.

She posted: "Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row. first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains (sic)"

Sara regularly posted pictures and videos of herself working out, as well as family snaps.

In July, she shared a picture with Cory and their three kids in Castroville, Texas.

She wrote: "Insta vs reality Trying to take pictures with our hooligans is always an adventure @thewestinblake thank you @ellieleighphotography #texas #somanykids #hooligans (sic)"

Following Sara's death, professional wrestler Bull Dempsey, who performs under the ring name Bull James, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Cory and the couple's three kids.

He wrote on the page: "We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. – Bull (sic)"

At the time of writing, more than $58,000 has been raised for the family.

A post on the official WWE Twitter account read: "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."